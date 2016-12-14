Barry Bennell remanded on child sex charges

62-year-old former football coach appeared at Crewe Magistrates’ Court via video-link

Barry Bennell has been remanded in custody after appearing at Crewe Magistrats’ Court via video-link. Photograph: PA

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with child sex offences.

The 62-year-old appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Crewe via video-link charged with five counts of indecent assault on a boy, two counts of inciting a boy to commit an act of gross indecency and one count of assault with intent to commit buggery.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on January 11.

Grey-haired Bennell, who appeared thin, was clean shaven and wore a blue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, which was given as no fixed address.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach sat with his arms crossed as the eight charges were read to the court.

One of the alleged offences, which all relate to the same victim, was said to have happened at Butlins. Two offences were said to have occurred in Furness Vale, Derbyshire, while others were said to have happened in Nantwich, Cheshire.

All of the alleged offences happened between 1981 and 1985 when the victim was under the age of 15.

