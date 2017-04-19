Bad news for Jack Wilshere as latest injury ends his season

Bournemouth’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder has suffered hairline fracture in his left leg

Bournemouth’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is out for the rest of the season after suffering a hairline fracture of his left fibula. Photograph: PA

Bournemouth’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is out for the rest of the season after suffering a hairline fracture of his left fibula. Photograph: PA

 

Jack Wilshere will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured leg.

The midfielder, on a season-long loan from Arsenal to Bournemouth, was injured during the 4-0 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

The Cherries have announced that Wilshere, 25, will miss the remaining five fixtures of the campaign after scans revealed a “hairline fracture of his left fibula”.

Wilshere, plagued by injuries over the last two seasons, moved to Bournemouth in the summer in a bid to get more playing time and prove his fitness.

He started 22 Premier League games for the Cherries, but his spell has now been cut short after yet another injury blow.

Wilshere suffered the fracture after going into a challenge with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and was jeered by some Spurs fans as he left the field.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told the club website: “It is a big blow to lose Jack.

“We have loved working with him since he arrived at the club last August. He has made a huge contribution to our season, both on and off the pitch.

“We wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his effort and professionalism while he was with us.”

With his spell on the south coast now over, it remains to be seen whether Wilshere has a future at Arsenal, where he has one more season on his current contract.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.