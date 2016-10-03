Aston Villa sack Roberto Di Matteo after 12 games
Club have slumped to 19th in Championship following relegation last season
Aston Villa have fired manager Roberto Di Matteo after 12 games in charge. Photogtaph: PA
Aston Villa have sacked manager Roberto Di Matteo after just 123 days, the club have announced.
The Italian has left with Villa 19th in the Championship despite spending around £50million in the summer.
Di Matteo was appointed in June with a remit to gain an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season but won just one of his 12 games in charge.
