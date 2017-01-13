Aston Villa lining up bids for Brady and Hourihane

Bruce is prepared to go up against Sheffield Wednesday for highly rated Hourihane

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is said to be interested in signing Ireland international Robbie Brady from Norwich. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is said to be interested in signing Ireland international Robbie Brady from Norwich. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

 

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has revealed the club failed with an ambitious move for Jeff Schlupp as they prepare to rival Sheffield Wednesday for Conor Hourihane.

Leicester winger Schlupp is poised to join Crystal Palace but Villa tried to sign the 24-year-old as Bruce continues to rebuild his squad.

Reports suggest an enquiry has been made for Barnsley’s Hourihane, with Wednesday reportedly making a £1million offer, and Villa are set to launch their own bid for the 25-year-old midfielder.

There is interest in Norwich’s Robbie Brady but Villa moved for Schlupp, who has an asking price of around £12million, first.

Bruce said: “Schlupp, for example, we tried for but unfortunately with the lure of the Premier League and the wages of the Premier League we’ve lost out. But that sort of quality is what we’re looking for.

“If you have a chance to play in the Premier League people want to play there and I can understand that too. It is a big draw that we have up our sleeve, that we are desirable and rightly so.

“It was not just one club, it was three. It’s disappointing but we move on.”

Sky Bet Championship rivals Norwich need to sell before making signings and could sell Republic of Ireland international Brady, with Bruce confirming he would be interested in his former Hull player.

He said: “I’ve signed Robbie. I took him on loan from Man United to Hull, signed him and really liked him. We paid £2.5million back in the day. He’d be a little bit more that that now. If he became available now we might be interested.”

A £3million offer for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury remains on the table with the deal in limbo because of a delay in the takeover at the City Ground.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and Bruce would be prepared to wait until pre-season if the transfer drags on.

“I would. At the end of the day he is out of contract and we would like him now,” he added. “But it becomes even more desirable in the summer, of course.”

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who joined from Hellas Verona in the summer, is also expected to join Atalanta on an 18-month loan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.