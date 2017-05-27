Arsene Wenger’s future ‘will all be very clear’ next week

Arsene Wenger says his future will be resolved next week after he created history with a record seventh FA Cup triumph.

Wenger became the first manager to win seven FA Cups as Arsenal upset the odds to deny Chelsea the double with a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium.

“I am very proud because you see what fight you have to win one [FA Cup] ,” Wenger said on BBC One.

“I am proud if no one has done it before, to win the championship without losing a game and win seven FA Cups.

On his future, Wenger added: “We have a board meeting on Tuesday, and on Wednesday or Thursday it will all be very clear.”

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a controversial fifth-minute lead when his goal was allowed to stand despite the ball striking his arm in the build-up.

Victor Moses was sent off after 68 minutes, receiving his second booking for simulation in the penalty area, but Diego Costa equalised before Aaron Ramsey headed home a 79th-minute winner.

“I think we had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards,” Wenger said after Arsenal’s record 13th success in the competition.

“This team has suffered, but it has united and responded.

“I said last week that this team would win the championship with one or two buys and keep them together.

“They are in a good way, they showed strength and unity and we played spectacular football.”

Match-winner Ramsey called for Wenger to extend his 21-year stay in north London after Arsenal’s third FA Cup triumph in four years.

“It’s been an up and down season but to finish it with an FA Cup has to be a successful season,” Ramsey said after repeating his final winner against Hull in 2014.

“The boys deserve it and I’m happy for the manager to get another FA Cup.

“I hope he stays here, he’s been fantastic for me and fantastic for these players.

“He deserves this. Hopefully he’ll be here next season because we owe him a lot.”

Arsenal had been beset by injury and suspension problems in defence, with Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel all ruled out.

But veteran German defender Per Mertesacker came in for his first start of the season as Chelsea failed to find the attacking fluency which swept them to the Premier League title.

“Two weeks ago I was already on holidays and didn’t expect to play,” Mertesacker told BT Sport 2.

“It was just next man up in the squad, but I didn’t feel any pressure.

“I just tried to be at my best and showed I could still do it.”