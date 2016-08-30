Arsenal continue spending with Lucas Perez signing

The Deportivo La Coruna striker joins the Gunners after 19 goals in 17 games last year

Arsenal have announced the signing of forward Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna. Photo: EPA

Arsenal have announced the signing of forward Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna. Photo: EPA

 

Arsenal have announced the signing of forward Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 27-year-old appeared set for a move to Everton before Arsenal rekindled an interest to capture the Spaniard. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Spanish forward Lucas Perez is joining us from Deportivo La Coruna,” Arsenal wrote on their official website.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: “He’s not only a goalscorer, he’s a guy who combines well with partners, who can give a final ball and makes good runs.

“He’s got a good eye for goal and had an outstanding season last year.”

Lucas scored 19 goals in all competitions and 17 in LaLiga last season. He also netted in seven successive games.

He began his career with Atletico Madrid C and then moved to Rayo Vallecano before spells with Ukraine’s Karpaty Lviv and PAOK in Greece. He joined Deportivo in 2014, initially on loan.

Lucas becomes Wenger’s third summer signing — after midfielder Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach and Rob Holding from Bolton — but more could follow, taking the Gunners’ spending close to £100million.

Valencia’s Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi is a summer-long target and a #30m deal is reportedly close.

Speaking last Friday, Wenger denied Lucas was a panic buy, but welcomed comparisons with Jamie Vardy, the Leicester striker the Frenchman tried and failed to lure to the Emirates Stadium earlier in the summer.

“He is a late developer, he played in a different position,” Wenger said last Friday.

“He moved centrally in a successful way. I think he has good link up qualities, good finishing qualities. Let’s see if we can finish the job.”

When comparisons to Vardy were mentioned, Wenger said: “Yes, I like that one.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.