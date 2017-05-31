Arsenal confirm new contract for Arsene Wenger

Arsenal have ended months of uncertainly by confirming Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal to remain in charge at the Emirates.

“Arsenal Football Club and Arsene Wenger have agreed a two-year extension to his contract as manager,” a statement on the Arsenal website read.

“Arsene and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have conducted a full review of our on and off the pitch activities to identify areas for improvement to build a sustained title challenge.”

Wenger said he was optimistic for the future and said work was under way to plan for a title challenge next season — with Arsenal having not lifted the Premier League trophy in 13 years.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement,” the Frenchman said. “We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere.

“This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and (majority owner) Stan (Kroenke) in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

Arsenal won the FA Cup final on Saturday, beating Chelsea 2-1 , to end a turbulent season on a high. They missed out on a Champions League place but won nine of their last 10 games of the season after Wenger switched to a back three. The board’s announcement is likely to be greeted with dismay by the section of supporters who have led the protests against the Frenchman.

Arsenal fans have been divided on the issue of whether the man who has been in charge since October 1996 should go. At the away game at West Bromwich Albion in March there were two planes circling the stadium, one trailing a banner that called for the manager to leave and another that said he should stay.

An increasing number of Gunners’ fans have become frustrated at the lack of progress at the club but the feeling behind the scenes is that the unrest on social media is not representative of the whole support. Wenger admitted on Saturday that the uncertainty over his contract had affected the players, saying: “For me the contract does not have a special meaning but, because of the debate, I should have sorted that out earlier.”

The problems for Arsenal off the field have been exacerbated by the continued speculation regarding the futures of their two most influential players, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.