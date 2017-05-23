Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny to miss FA Cup Final

French centre back was sent off during the Premier League win over Everton on Sunday

Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal is sent off against Everton on Sunday. Photograph: Getty Images

Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal is sent off against Everton on Sunday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny is to serve a three-match suspension after his appeal against his sending-off in Sunday’s win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association.

The 31-year-old received a straight red card for his reckless first-half challenge on Enner Valencia and will therefore miss Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea and the first two domestic fixtures of next season.

Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 despite his dismissal, but his confirmed absence is a further disappointment for manager Arsene Wenger, who also has fitness concerns over fellow defenders Gabriel Paulista and Shkodran Mustafi.

“Laurent Koscielny will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after a claim of wrongful dismissal was unsuccessful,” an FA statement read.

“The Arsenal defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Everton on Sunday (May 21st 2017).

“An independent regulatory commission heard the case today (Tuesday May 23rd 2017).”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.