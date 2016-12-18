Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claims both Man City goals were offside

‘I feel enough is enough for us because we got some bad decisions for the whole season’

Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane scores his side’s first goal during the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane scores his side’s first goal during the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

 

Arsene Wenger felt both of Manchester City’s goals should have been disallowed for offside as Arsenal surrendered the lead to lose 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Theo Walcott opened the scoring early on with the Gunners’ only shot on target before goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling turned the game in City’s favour.

Germany international Sane looked to be offside before racing clear to bag his first goal for the club, while David Silva was standing ahead of the Arsenal backline when Sterling’s low shot flashed past Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Wenger told Sky Sports: “I feel we dropped physically in the second half, in the first half we looked always dangerous and sharp.

“And on top of that the decisions went against us, the two goals are two offside goals and in a game of that stature, I feel enough is enough for us because we got some bad decisions for the whole season and today I looked at the goals – both are offside.

“The second one is five yards offside. But what can I do? We have to live with that and look at ourselves and analyse why we lost the game.”

Cech admitted he was unsighted for City’s winner but did not know whether Silva was the man who blocked his view.

“I have to say that there were players in front of the goal so I didn’t see the shot and there were people running across and I don’t know if one of them was David Silva or not,” Cech said.

“But, as I said, I didn’t see the ball because it was behind the players.”

City boss Guardiola felt his team merited the three points and was pleased to see home fans remain until the final whistle.

The result moves the Spaniard’s side above their opponents and Liverpool into second, while the Gunners drop to fourth.

“We make a good game from the beginning to the end,” Guardiola said. “We deserve our win.

“Of course it’s not easy in the Premier League when one team scores first, it’s not easy to make a good comeback but I’m satisfied.

“The fans enjoyed it, they stayed until the end of the game. Normally they leave 10 or 15 minutes before, today they stayed until the end and they were satisfied by a good performance.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.