Arsène Wenger will consider protests before contract decision

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has admitted he will consider protests by supporters when he decides if he will sign a new contract.

A number of fans had protested before Tuesday night’s heavy defeat to Bayern Munich and Wenger, speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning, said: “It will not be the most important [factor]but I will consider it of course. It is difficult for me to judge [the level of the protests]. I [have]worked very hard for 20 years to make the fans happy and when we lose games I understand they are not – at certain times you have to accept different opinions.”

He also insisted that he had not told his players whether he had decided to extend his contract at the Emirates club.

The Frenchman has come under increasing pressure following a number of sub-standard performances, culminating in Tuesday’s 5-1 home defeat, which resulted in the Gunners going out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate.

Wenger defended the performance, stating: “It’s easy for me to assess the game because we watch and analyse it and I think overall at 11 against 11 we produced a top-level performance.

“After that [Laurent Koscielny’s sending off] it became impossible for us to qualify. Before the game, people said we had a one per cent chance. During the game we pushed it up to 30 per cent and when Koscielny was sent off it came down. I think in this game we produced a performance.”

Reports this week have circulated that Theo Walcott hinted there was some unrest amongst the players and staff but Wenger was quick to downplay those claims.

“I think a lot has been said about that is exaggerated,” he added. “We have a good united group in terms of the group.

“When you go through disappointing results you have disappointment, but the best way to respond is to show how united we are on that front. It is our job to be competitive and at this club that means being up there always. It’s about performing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wenger also said he has not seen reports suggesting that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to leave Arsenal in the summer.

He said the player “had been given his chance” at the club. “Personally, I rate him highly and I think I showed that in the way I kept faith in him, even when he was injured.”

Looking ahead to the game against Lincoln City in the FA Cup this weekend, Wenger said: “I believe that we have two uncertainties – [Danny]Welbeck, who had to come off for sickness, and [Alex]Iwobi on the day of the game could not turn up for the same problem. Everybody else should be available.”

(Guardian service)