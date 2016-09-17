Arsène Wenger giving £30m Granit Xhaka time to adapt

Arsenal manager expects Switzerland international to play as box-to-box midfielder

Alan Smith

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Inpho

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Inpho

 
Arsène Wenger is confident Granit Xhaka will make a significant impact at Arsenal but the manager has called for patience because the £30 million (€35 million) summer signing needs time to get used to the pace of the Premier League. The Switzerland international has been used sparingly, starting only twice, with Wenger favouring the tried and tested partnership of Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla.

Wenger believes Xhaka will be best suited to playing as a box-to-box player and says the midfielder’s omission from the starting XI in the past two games, against Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain, was because he wanted familiarity in the centre of the pitch.

“It’s not about his quality at the moment as he adapts to the pace of the English game,” Wenger said. “And for me it’s about pairs as well who work together. Coquelin and Cazorla have worked well together. He will play games and every week he is stronger . He will have a huge impact.

“He has the stature, he has the power, he has the strength. What we want is to use that in a very efficient way. We are in September. Many players take time to get into the team, but he will do that without any problem.

“I personally prefer him as a box-to-box player, because he has the engine, he has the power, he has the long pass.” Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.