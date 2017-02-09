Arsène Wenger calls for Arsenal fans not to turn on their team

Arsenal face Hull at the end of a week of much unrest after a banner at last week’s game

Paul MacInnes

Arsène Wenger has called for unity after Arsenal’s dismal week in the Premier League, insisting it “doesn’t make sense” for fans to turn against the team. Photo: Getty Images

Arsène Wenger has called for unity after Arsenal’s dismal week in the Premier League, insisting it “doesn’t make sense” for fans to turn against the team. Photo: Getty Images

 

Arsène Wenger has called for unity after Arsenal’s dismal week in the Premier League, insisting it “doesn’t make sense” for fans to turn against the team.

After losing matches against Watford and Chelsea, Arsenal are 12 points behind the league leaders in fourth position. Discontent amongst the support has also become a talking point after a banner calling for Wenger to leave the club sparked a public rebuke from the TV pundit Gary Neville. Wenger admits Arsenal are in a fight even to qualify for the Champions League but called for fans to stay behind his team when they face Hull at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“Our fans have been consistent and have a high level of expectation, as I have as well,” Wenger said. “But I don’t feel it is absolutely clear. You cannot be a fan until last Tuesday and not be behind the team this Saturday – it doesn’t make sense.

“All the other clubs we fight with, Man United, Man City and Liverpool, they have big expectations as well and big histories. We are in a fight there. We absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it. Everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results.”

Having previously described the matches against Watford and Chelsea as a defining week in his team’s season, Wenger insisted the challenge for his team to pick themselves up was just as important.

“We are here to win football games so when we don’t win football games we are very disappointed,” he said. “But this is an interesting week as well because it’s a good test at an important moment of the season and it’s as well a good opportunity to show what we are made of.

“We have a big fight in the Premier League, a big fight in the Champions League and we still have the FA Cup as well. We want to do well in all three competitions and that’s why it’s important that we focus, respond and get our fans behind the team, because this is an important and very sensitive part of the season – and we have to respond to disappointment together.”

Wenger confirmed that Mohammed Elneny, whose Egypt team lost the Africa Cup of Nations final, had returned to training but said he was waiting for medical reports on Héctor Bellerín, who was concussed in the buildup to Chelsea’s opening goal last Saturday.

“We have the question about Héctor Bellerín,” Wenger said. “He’s going for tests and we’ll only know tomorrow if he gets the green light from the medical people to practise or not. At the moment he has not practised.”

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.