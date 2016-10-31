Anxious wait for José Mourinho to discover FA punishment

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will have to wait until Tuesday to find out whether the Football Association deem his weekend sending off worthy of a touchline ban.

Having regularly butted heads with the English football’s governing body during his spells at Chelsea, it comes as little surprise to see the Portuguese in hot water once again.

Mourinho had until the close of play on Monday to respond to a misconduct charge dished out by the FA following comments about referee Anthony Taylor in the lead up to the 0-0 draw at Liverpool earlier in the month.

It is understood that the disciplinary commission is to rule on the matter before the week is out, but it is the punishment for Saturday’s behaviour in the goalless draw with Burnley that may land the hardest blow.

A fine appears the most likely outcome for the Taylor incident, but Mourinho could be hit by a touchline ban after being sent off by referee Mark Clattenburg at Old Trafford.

The United manager is understood to have been sent to the stands as the teams made their way out for the second half. Mourinho was incandescent late in the first half after Matteo Darmian had penalty appeals ignored.

Mourinho faces a fine should the FA deem the offence worthy of a general misconduct charge, like that handed to Stoke boss Mark Hughes after being sent to the stands against Tottenham in September.

However, insulting language and/or abusive language sits in a higher band, with the standard penalty a fine and one-match touchline ban if it is accepted by the manager.

Should Mourinho fail in appealing that charge, though, then it is understood it would increase to a two-match touchline ban.

Any pitchside absence would be far from ideal but United left-back Luke Shaw is hopeful it would not be too detrimental to the team.

“It’s always nice to have him on the side because he like to give information out to especially full-backs like me when I am on his side,” he said, speaking at the launch of the global partnership between mattress and pillow maker Mlily and Manchester United.

“But of course we get to do what he wants doing the whole week so we’ve got him for the whole week, so there’s no sort of worries if he’s not going to be there.

“We’ll keep strong and if he’s not going to be on the sidelines, we’ve got Rui (Faria, United assistant manager) as well who is another very strong character as well.”

United travel to Turkey to face Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, before travelling to Swansea in the Premier League on Sunday.