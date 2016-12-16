Antonio Conte says spending power of China a ‘danger’ to football

Chelsea boss is resigned to the fact that Oscar will leave the club for Shanghai for £52 million

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has branded China’s spending power a “danger” to global football. Photo: Getty Images

Antonio Conte has branded China’s spending power a “danger” to global football as Chelsea star Oscar closes in on a January move to Shanghai SIPG.

Chelsea boss Conte has all but admitted that the Brazil forward will leave Stamford Bridge next month, in an expected £52million deal.

Oscar is understood to have agreed a wage of £400,000 a week, with Shanghai eclipsing the spending power of most Premier League clubs. Club captain John Terry has also been linked with a move to Shanghai Shenhua, coached by his old Blues team-mate Gus Poyet, in the new year.

Blues manager Conte insisted he will not worry about the Chinese threat however, labelling playing in the Premier League a “great honour”.

“I don’t know exactly the amount or the situation, but I think in the right moment you will know the situation,” said Conte regarding Oscar’s impending move to China.

“But now we have to wait. I think when it will be the moment, you’ll know Oscar’s situation.

“The Chinese market is a danger for all teams in the world. Not only for Chelsea but all teams in the world.

“But I think that we must be concentrated on our work. I think that this league is fantastic and to play in this league is a great opportunity, a great honour.

“You must be very proud to play in this league. Because I think now it’s the best league in the world.

“For this season, I don’t worry about this.”

Chelsea boss Conte insisted every player must control their own future, but admitted it is tricky to negotiate man-management with such astronomical wage sums on offer around the world.

Asked if players should prize trophies ahead of money, Conte said: “I don’t know, I can’t predict the future of a single player.

“I think that every single player is the owner of his future.”

When quizzed on the challenge of managing such rich players, Conte continued: “I have said before, when there are incredible situations it’s very difficult to manage this.

“It’s very difficult. My style is to take the decision for the club, and to understand also some changed situation, or some massive offer.

“Sometimes it’s important also to be linked with the club, to take the best decision, to understand sometimes also if sometimes the situation can penalise you.

“But it’s important to take always the best decision, together with the club.”

Eden Hazard should be fit for Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as Chelsea bid to equal their club-record 11-straight Premier League wins.

Conte has insisted Chelsea’s winning run only serves to increase the size of his side’s weekly challenge.

“When you arrive from 10 wins and there is a great respect for you,” said Conte.

“But this situation is a good situation for the opponent, because now when the opponent has nothing to lose.

“It’s more difficult for us to continue this way than for our opponent.

“Because our opponents have nothing to lose.”

