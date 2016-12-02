Antonio Conte hopes Chelsea can build on momentum

Manchester City v Chelsea. Kick-off Saturday 12.30pm. Etihad Stadium. Live Sky Sports 1

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City this weekend will provide a true gauge of his team’s progress this season, as the Premier League leaders seek to extend their lead over Pep Guardiola’s team at the top of the table.

A disappointing start to the campaign saw the Blues suffer successive defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal before the end of September, but Conte’s side visit the Etihad having won their last seven Premier League games and are a point ahead of City.

“Tomorrow is a really tough game. This is a great test for us, for our formation, to continue this way. We know that it won’t be easy because we face a really great team, with really great players and a good idea of football,” Conte said.

“But we want to show we are working very well and are growing. This is another step to show us if something has changed since the start of the season.”

Last weekend’s 2-1 victory at home to Tottenham saw Chelsea suffer their biggest scare since their last loss to Arsenal. Mauricio Pochettino’s side took a first-half lead through Christian Eriksen and were on top for large parts of the first period.

However, Conte was impressed with his side’s comeback and believes the team he was in charge of at the start of the season would have lost that game.

“The first half against Tottenham was very difficult, but when you have this kind of difficulty you can learn a lot,” he said.

“This week we studied our first half a lot and I showed how we can improve this situation in the future. Tottenham are a top team with a great squad and a great manager. Don’t forget, last season they fought for the title until the end while we arrived in 10th place.

“This season, for Tottenham to have seven points less than us is a great achievement. They can fight until the end of the season to win the title. They’re a really good team. I showed the first half to the players and we learned a lot. But I think that, if we were the team at the start of the season against Liverpool and Arsenal, I’m sure we’d have lost this type of game.”

Attacking trio

Chelsea’s well-documented change in system has played a big part in their upturn in form, and top scorer Diego Costa has thrived at the centre of Chelsea’s in-form attacking trio. Conte is very happy with the Spaniard’s application since the start of the season, with the striker having avoided a fifth booking of the season, which would bring a one-match suspension, since picking up his last card at Arsenal in September.

“I’m pleased for him,” Conte said. “Diego is showing great respect, great passion but in the right way during the games. It’s fantastic for him, for his team-mates, for the club. It’s great to talk about Diego in a positive way and not a bad way.

“I remember at the start of the season, the only questions on Diego were about his passion not being good and about trying to change his behaviour and attitude. I think Diego is behaving very well and his attitude is fantastic. Now it’s important to continue this way.”

The London club will tomorrow come up against their former player, Kevin De Bruyne, who was sold to Wolfsburg for an initial £15 million in January 2014. De Bruyne went on to make a club-record £54 million move to City a year later.

Asked if he believed the club had let go of the Belgian too early, Conte said: “De Bruyne used to play with Chelsea and is a really great player. It’s a pity that now he’s playing for another team. He’s a fantastic player. But now he plays with Manchester City. I wish for him the best, after our game.”

Guardian Service