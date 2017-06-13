Antoine Griezmann signs Atlético Madrid contract extension

Antoine Griezmann has signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico Madrid.

The France forward, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United, is now tied to the Rojiblancos until 2022.

An Atletico statement read: “Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Antoine Griezmann to extend his contract by one more season.

“The French striker has signed his new contract with the club, which extends now until June 30, 2022.”

The 26-year-old revealed last week that he would be staying with Atletico next season in the wake of their transfer ban being upheld, saying that leaving now would be a ”dirty move”.

Atletico are banned from registering any new players until next January after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a suspension imposed by Fifa for multiple breaches of global football’s rules on the registration of under-18s.

Prior to that, Griezmann had looked on course to leave Spain this summer, with Europa League winners United reportedly set to meet the buy-out clause — said to be €100 million — in his Atletico contract.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be back in for the former Real Sociedad forward next year, but Atletico are delighted their leading scorer for the past three seasons has committed himself to the club for the coming campaign.

Sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero said: “It’s great news because he is one of the best players in the world and all of us Atleticos should congratulate ourselves for him staying with us.

“Antoine is a different player, capable of changing a match, with spectacular qualities, a very complete player.”

Griezmann, who scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Atletico this past season, said: “I’m very happy to experience one season more with all of you.”