Andre Gray requests personal hearing after misconduct charge

Burnley striker charged by English FA for homphobic tweets posted in 2012

Burnley striker Andre Gray has requested a personal hearing following his misconduct charge from the English FA. Photograph: Getty

Burnley striker Andre Gray has requested a personal hearing after being charged with misconduct over historical social media posts, the club have announced.

Gray was charged by the Football Association last week after posting homophobic comments on Twitter in 2012.

The 25-year-old had been given until 6pm on Monday to respond to the charge.

A statement from the club read: “Andre Gray has requested a personal hearing to answer Football Association charges relating to historical posts made on social media.

“The player had until 6pm today (Monday) to answer charges of comments deemed to be ‘abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or bringing the game into disrepute’ contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

“It is further alleged that these breaches, which relate to posts made between January 9th, 2012 and March 11th, 2012, included reference to an ‘aggravating factor’, namely sexual orientation and/or gender and/or colour and/or race contrary to FA Rule E3(2).

“A date for the hearing has not yet been determined.”

Gray was playing for non-League Hinckley United when the posts concerned were made. He issued an apology after the tweets resurfaced recently and added that he has transformed his life in the four years since.

