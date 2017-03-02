Agüero to have showdown talks with Manchester City in summer

Sergio Agüero will have showdown talks with Manchester City in June regarding his future as the club have yet to inform him officially that he is wanted beyond the summer.

Agüero scored twice in Wednesday night’s 5-1 FA Cup fifth-round replay win over Huddersfield Town. The forward’s second double in a row has not ended speculation about his future after Pep Guardiola dropped him for Gabriel Jesus last month, the Argentinian only regaining a place because of the Brazil forward’s metatarsal injury.

Privately the club insist Agüero (28) and under contract until 2020, will not be sold, but when asked if he will stay, the striker said: “That will be seen in June. My intention is to stay but it is a long way away. I have three months to give my best and as I always said, in June it will be seen. One thing is that the club officially says it [they want me] and another thing is to tell me.

“The club has not directly told me they want me to stay. All I have to do is dedicate myself to playing football, there are three months left, the only thing I think is to give the best in these three months and then you will see. My intention is to stay. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me.”

He added: “I’m not thinking about Real Madrid or anywhere, I am focused on City. I do not want to think about what will happen to my future. I hope that by June we can achieve a title, which is the most important thing, and then we will see.”

Guardiola has repeatedly said it is up to Agüero if he stays, and admitted: “At the end of the season I don’t know [if Agüero will remain]. Even in my career I didn’t know what would happen at the end of the season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardian Service