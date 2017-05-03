Aaron Lennon receiving treatment for stress-related illness

Everton’s Aaron Lennon is receiving treatment for a stress-related illness, the club have confirmed. The winger was taken to hospital on Sunday to be assessed after police officers assisted him on a busy road in Salford.

Greater Manchester police said: “Police were called at around 4.35pm to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on Eccles Old Road. Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

Everton said in a statement: “Aaron Lennon is receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness. The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time.”

The player’s representatives, Base Soccer Agency, tweeted: “Everyone at Base Soccer sends their support to AaronLennon12 – get well soon and stay strong.”

Lennon, who last played for Everton against Middlesbrough in a goalless draw on February 11th, joined the club from Tottenham for £4m in September 2015. The Everton manager, Ronald Koeman, spoke about Lennon on 6 April when he said “he is not in a physical way to be part of the team”.

The former England striker Stan Collymore, who has suffered from depression, voiced his support for Lennon. “Thoughts and love with Aaron Lennon and his family right now,” tweeted Collymore. “I know that place, and I know he’ll be fine with good support from us all.”

Lennon, who made his Premier League debut for Leeds aged 16 in August 2003, has won 21 England caps, the last in 2013.

(Guardian services)

*In the Republic of Ireland Samaritans can be contacted (freephone helpline) on 116 123. Samaritans volunteers provide confidential support, befriending and listening to those in personal crisis, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.