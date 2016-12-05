Eidur Gudjohnsen, Ronaldinho and Riquelme could all sign for Chapecoense

Former Chelsea and Barca striker latest to offer services in wake of plane crash tragedy

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Eidur Gudjohnsen and Ronaldinho during their Barcelona days. Photograph: Getty Images

Eidur Gudjohnsen and Ronaldinho during their Barcelona days. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen is the latest player to offer his services to Chapecoense as the Brazilian club rebuild following the devastating plane crash in Colombia.

Brazil’s leading football clubs have pledged to loan players to Chapecoense — who lost 19 players in the air disaster which killed 71 people — for free and asked for them to be safeguarded from relegation from the top flight for the next three seasons.

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho and ex-Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme have reportedly offered to play for the club, which could also enlist the help of another Barcelona old boy.

“Out of respect I would play for ChapecoenseReal if they have a place for me! If not just to play with 10Ronaldinho again #ForcaChape,” the 38-year-old Gudjohnsen, whose last club was FC Pune City, posted on Twitter.

Chapecoense’s acting president Ivan Tozzo has stated the club — which came up through the lower divisions after only being founded in 1973 — is determined to build again, but that can only be done with the support of the wider football community.

The charter jet carrying the Chapecoense team, along with club officials and journalists, to Medellin for their Copa Sudamericana final match against Colombian side Atletico Nacional came down late last Monday.

The extent of Chapecoense’s loss became clear with the confirmed deaths of 19 players and also officials of the Brazilian club who were on the flight.

Just three of the team — defender Alan Luciano Ruschel, reserve goalkeeper Jackson Ragnar Follmann and centre-back Helio Hermito Zampier Neto — were named among only six survivors of the crash.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.