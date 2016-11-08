Dynamo Dresden fined €60,000 after fans throw severed bull’s head

Incident came in a Cup match as protest against the controversial Red Bull Leipzig

Dynamore Dresden supporters hold up a banner saying “you cannot buy tradition” in a Cup match against RB Leipzig. Photograph: Afp

German second division club Dynamo Dresden have been fined €60,000 and will have parts of their ground closed for one match after supporters threw threw a severed bull’s head near the pitch during a Cup match.

The German football association (DFB) said on Tuesday repeat offenders Dynamo, who were already on probation from incidents last season, had failed to safeguard their high-risk German Cup game in August against RB Leipzig, nicknamed the Bulls.

Dresden fans had thrown a bull’s head onto the inside area of the stadium, unfurled insulting banners and hit one player with a coin during their win over fellow East German club Leipzig, owned by energy drinks maker Red Bull.

RB Leipzig have attracted the ire of many German fans following their rapid rise through the leagues courtesy of Red Bull’s investment.

There were a total of six incidents of unsportsmanlike behaviour from their fans, including at three other games in October, the DFB said, including the use of banned flares.

This is not the first time Dynamo has been sanctioned, with the club having been suspended from the German Cup in the 2013/14 season due to crowd trouble.

