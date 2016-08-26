Dundalk handed tough Europa League group draw

Dundalk have been handed a particularly tough draw for the group stages of the Europa League with the Irish champions set to face Zenit St Petersburg, AZ Alkmaar and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Group D over the coming months.

The Russians were the second ranked side in the draw behind Schalke with AZ the top rated of the second seeds according to Uefa’s coefficients. Maccabi were not reckoned to be one of the strongest third seeds although they qualified for the group stages of the Champions League last season when they were ultimately beaten in all six games by Chelsea, Porto and Dynamo Kiev.

Though Zenit have lost a number of their more high-profile overseas stars over the last season or two, they continue to boast a squad packed with senior internationals, most of them Russian, but several including Belgium’s Axel Witsel, who scored against Ireland at the European Championships, from some of the strongest teams abroad.

Aleksandr Kerzhakov, Aleksandr Anyukov (both of whom have previously impressed against Ireland) as well as goalkeeper Yuri Lodygin are among the highly rated Russians at the club while the foreign contingent also includes Danny, Javi Garcia and Giuliano who have been capped by Portugal, Spain and Brazil respectively.

The club won the old Uefa Cup in 2008 when they beat Rangers in the final and having competed consistently in Europe in recent years and they will start the groups stages this season as one of the favourites for the title.

AZ also won the Uefa Cup, back in 1981 and reached the quarter-finals in 2013-14. The club, which has traditionally been just off the very top level in the Netherlands, nevertheless boats a strong squad containing both experienced stars like captain and Dutch international Ron Vlaar.

Maccabi’s best known players in this part of the world would be Yossi Benayoun and Tal Ben Haim, both of whom had spells in the Premier League, but there are also a handful of other senior Israeli internationals, including their skipper, Gal Alberman, and some overseas stars like Bosnia and Herzogovina international midfielder Haris Medunjanin.

THE FULL DRAW:

Group A: Manchester United, Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Zorya Luhansk

Group B: Olympiacos, Apoel Nicosia, Young Boys, Astana

Group C: Anderlecht, St Etienne, Mainz, Qabala

Group D: Zenit, AZ Alkmaar, Maccabi Tel Aviv, DUNDALK

Group E: Viktoria Plzen, Roma, Austria Vienna, Astra

Group F: Athletic Bilbao, Genk, Rapid Vienna, Sassulo

Group G: Ajax, Standard Liege, Celta Vigo, Panathinaikos

Group H: Shakhtar Donetsk, Braga, Gent, Konyaspor

Group I: Schalke, Salzburg, Krasnodar, Nice

Group J: Fiorentina, PAOK, Slovan Liberec, Qarabag,

Group K: Internazionale, Sparta Prague, Southampton, Hapoel Beer Sheva

Group L: Villarreal, Steaua Bucharest, Zurich, Osmanlispor