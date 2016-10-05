Dundalk FC fans attacked in Derry following cup tie

Police investigating report that teenager (14) was hit over head with bottle outside stadium

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Dundalk’s Ciaran Kilduff celebrates his goal in Tuesday’s Derry City vs Dundalk semi-final replay at Brandywell. Photograph: INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating reports that Dundalk Football Club fans were attacked in Derry when visiting the city for Tuesday’s cup game.

It happened after Derry City lost 2-1 to Dundalk in the FAI Cup semi-final replay at Brandywell Stadium.

It is claimed a teenage Dundalk fan was struck with a bottle and a supporters’ bus was damaged during trouble outside the ground.

The PSNI confirmed a complaint of criminal damage had been made.

Chief Inspector Gordon McCalmont said: “We have built up a close working relationship with Derry City football club and the local community over the years and we are just as disappointed over what transpired last night following the match.”

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, a Derry native, said on Twitter: “More disappointing than derrycityfc losing to DundalkFC were the mindless thugs who assaulted a young Dundalk fan and damaged visitors bus.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly, who was called to the scene, also condemned the attack.

He told BBC Radio Foyle: “When I arrived the crowd had dispersed and the Dundalk fans’ minibus, which had been attacked, had been repaired and they were about to leave the area but they were visibly shaken.

“Residents told me that after the game a number of Dundalk fans were making their way back to the bus when one of them was assaulted.

“A young boy of about 14 years old was hit on the back of the head with a bottle before locals intervened and the four guys ran off.”

The PSNI said officers would be meeting representatives from Derry City to review what happened.

Mr McCalmont added: “In relation to the incident last night we were in continuous contact with key members of the community ensuring the appropriate police response and the safety of the Dundalk supporters.

“We would like to thank all those from the community involved in managing this difficult situation.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the disorder or who could assist with our inquiries to come forward.”

- PA

