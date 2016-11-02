Dundalk duo named in Irish squad as Shane Long misses out

Martin O’Neill selects his provisional squad to take on Austria in World Cup qualifier

Dundalk’s Daryl Horgan has been named in the Ireland squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dundalk duo Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan have received their first call-ups in Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill’s provisional squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Austria in Vienna on November 12th.

Currently joint-top of Group D, after three games played, Ireland will play their third away qualifier of the campaign against a team sitting 30th in the Fifa World Rankings.

Injury has ruled out Southampton striker Shane Long, as well as Rob Elliot and Alan Judge - while several players will be assessed by the FAI medical staff once they report for duty next Monday.

There are first senior call-ups for Boyle and Horgan, who recently helped the club retain the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and have excelled in the Europa League.

Also included in the provisional squad is goalkeeper Colin Doyle, who earned his only senior cap against Ecuador in May 2007, and has recorded six clean sheets for Bradford City so far this season.

The Ireland squad will train at the FAI National Training Centre before departing for Vienna on Thursday, November 10th.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Ian Lawlor (Manchester City), Danny Rogers (Falkirk)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Andy Boyle (Dundalk), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), Stephen Quinn (Reading), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Conor Hourihane (Barnsley), Robbie Brady, Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Jonathan Hayes (Aberdeen), Daryl Horgan (Dundalk)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town).

