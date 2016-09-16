Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid deal to expire two years earlier

Manager has led club to two Champions League finals in the past three seasons

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone. Photograph: EPA/Zipi

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone. Photograph: EPA/Zipi

 

Diego Simeone has confirmed that his contract with Atlético Madrid will now expire in June 2018 – two years earlier than the previous arrangement.

Simeone, who has led Atlético to two Champions League finals in the past three seasons, signed a five-year contract in March 2015 which was due to expire in 2020. However, after reports in Spain this week said the 46-year-old had negotiated the reduction, Simeone confirmed the change but insisted he could still stay on beyond 2018.

“We’ve taken this decision in conjunction with the club’s directors and it doesn’t alter the possibility of renewing terms again once the new arrangement ends. It’s us showing what we feel for the club by our deeds. Everyone can relax, we’re fine.”

Asked for details over why the change had been made, Simeone said: “We needed to do what we feel is fair; we understand that it’s an important situation for all of us but what is written in contracts is private. The only thing I ask is the lads in the team give their heart and soul.” Guardian Service

