Derry City captain Ryan McBride found dead

The 27-year-old defender understood to have been found dead at home on Sunday evening

Derry City captain Ryan McBride: Defender found dead at home on Sunday

Derry City captain Ryan McBride: Defender found dead at home on Sunday

 

Derry City Football Club has been stunned with the news of the tragic death of team captain, Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old centre back, who resides in the shadow of Brandywell Stadium, is understood to have been found dead in his bedroom earlier Sunday evening.

The cause of death is not known at this stage.

Crowds of Derry City supporters gathered outside his home at Bluebell Hill Gardens last night in total shock.

McBride had led Derry to victory for the fourth time this season against Drogheda United, just 24 hours earlier.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.