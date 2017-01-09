Cristiano Ronaldo simply the best after year of triumph for club and country

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri takes coach of the year title

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo receives the best Fifa men’s player award in Zurich, Switzerland. Photograph: Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo receives the best Fifa men’s player award in Zurich, Switzerland. Photograph: Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

 

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed 2016 as “the best year of my career” after being crowned the world’s leading player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title as well as winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, beat fellow shortlisted candidates Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the prize.

The award comes one month after the 31-year-old also pipped Argentinian rival Messi to win his fourth Ballon d’Or title.

Ronaldo said: “I tell you 2016 was the best year of my career. I had a lot of doubts but the trophy I think shows I lived up to that.

“After what I won and what I did I had no doubts that I would be able to get it, and to be able to have this achievement, it was a year that was magnificent on a personal level and a sports level.

“I will never forget this wonderful year.”

The award, voted for by a combination of national team captains and managers, journalists and fans, was inaugurated after Fifa ended its association with the Ballon d’Or last year.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill voted for Ronaldo’s Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, but Ireland skipper Séamus Coleman gave his number one choice to the eventual winner.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year title in recognition for leading the Foxes to their improbable Premier League triumph.

Ranieri, who beat Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to win the prize, said: “I think what happened in England last season was amazing, something strange.

“My age is 65 and I start now to make a manager,” he joked.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund shared the fan award for their joint rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” during their Europa League clash at Anfield in April last year.

And the Fifa Fair Play Award went to Colombian club Atletico Nacional, who requested the 2016 Copa Sudamericana title be awarded to Chapecoense following their tragic plane crash en route to the final.

Houston Dash midfielder Carli Lloyd was voted women’s player of the year while Germany coach Silvia Neid pipped England-born United States manager Jill Ellis to the women’s coach award.

No Premier League players were voted into the FIFPro World XI, with Real Madrid leading the way with five representatives.

FIFPro World XI: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich); Dani Alves (Juventus), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid); Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona); Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.