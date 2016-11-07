Cristiano Ronaldo signs new five-year Real Madrid contract

Cristiano Ronaldo signed his new contract at Real Madrid on Monday and stated it would not be his last as he signalled his intent to finish his record-breaking career with the club.

The 31-year-old formally put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at the Bernabeu after it was announced on Sunday he would extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo, who is Real’s all-time leading scorer with more than 370 goals and has won eight trophies including the Champions League twice, LaLiga and Fifa Club World Cup during his seven years at the club, will be 36 when his new contract expires.

Coach Zinedine Zidane said after Real’s 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday that he wants to see Ronaldo end his career at the club in the same way he did.

”I’m happy because he is a player who has to finish his career in Madrid. It is unique,” Zidane said in comments reported by Marca.

”His dream is to finish here and why I’m glad he has renewed and will end it in this white shirt as I did.”

And now after Ronaldo signed his new deal alongside club president Florentino Perez, the Portugal international said he is aiming to remain at the club — even if he still expecting to sign another contract before he steps away from the game.

“It is a very important day,” the three-time winner of the Ballon d’Or said at a press conference.

“I have said many times that I carry this club in my heart and it is part of me and a very special time in my life, I’m going to be here for another five years, it is not going to be my last contract, let it be known, but it is very special.

“I’m at the best club in the world...Everyone knows what my thoughts are, I want to continue being the best, I want to wear this shirt with pride.

“I’m sure I’m going to contribute the same over the next five years as I have in my time here, scoring goals and winning titles.

“I’m very happy. It is a dream come true to extend my contract here at the club. All I want to do is continue rewriting history here at this club.

“No-one knows what the future holds, of course I would like to end my career at this club, this is my penultimate contract, I want to be here for many years to come.”

It is reported the new deal ensures he will remain the highest-paid player at Madrid as he follows on from team-mate Gareth Bale in extending his contract.

Ronaldo joined Madrid from Manchester United for £80million in 2009 and has scored 372 goals in 360 matches in all competitions for the club.

He also captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory in the summer, the country’s first major silverware, and admitted this year has been one he could only have dreamt of.

“I’m on the crest of a wave,” he said.

“Look back at my last season; win the Champions League with Real Madrid, win the European Championships with Portugal and sign a five-year deal at Madrid, what more can I say? It is a dream year, unbelievable, something I thought was impossible.

“I am a dreamer. But another thing is achieving your goals, it is true the stats are unbelievable, I never expected to score so many goals in such a short period of time.

“A lot of hard work has gone in from my team-mates, and also the support of the fans, the president, and I want to keep rewriting history.

“Five years is along time and I will try and give my best, there will be highs and lows during a footballer’s career. I still have things to learn. I want to win more and more fro the best club and to continue learning.”