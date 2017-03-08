Craig Gordon signs new Celtic deal despite Chelsea interest

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract.

The Scottish Premiership leaders opened talks with Gordon after rejecting several offers from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

The 34-year-old told his club’s official website: “It’s taken a little while after the interest in the January window but it’s good to finally get it done and concentrate on the rest of the season.”

Gordon was signed for Sunderland by Roy Keane in 2007 for £9 million, a British transfer record fee a goalkeeper at the time. His time at the club however was disrupted by injury problems and he was released in 2012.

Two years later he joined the Glasgow club from Sunderland, winning two league and two Scottish Cups in the meanwhile.

Gordon has 45 Scottish caps, and was named on the SPL 2014/15 team of the year. His form in recent seasons drew interest from Chelsea in January as they looked to replace Asmir Begovic as their back-up goalkeeper.