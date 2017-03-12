Clint Hill’s late goal secures Old Firm draw for Rangers

Celtic 1 Rangers 1

Clint Hill was the Rangers hero in an Old Firm game watched from the stands by his new manager, Pedro Caixinha, the veteran defender stealing in at the back post to snatch a late draw after Craig Gordon had saved an Emerson Hyndman shot.

Celtic, so dominant in Scotland’s top flight and within touching distance of a sixth title in a row, should care little about this result in the grand scheme of their season but the expectation here was Rangers would be rolled over. Booing at full time endorsed frustration as the Rangers contingent celebrated wildly.

Caixinha encountered what the claiming of a point meant to the club’s hitherto browbeaten supporters. On this evidence, albeit against a Celtic side that metaphorically failed to turn up for the derby, perhaps tales of Rangers’ demise have been greatly exaggerated.

There remains a gulf between the Glasgow clubs but Rangers, with all odds and evidence stacked against them, displayed endearing fighting spirit. Celtic’s key attacking players, Moussa Dembélé and Scott Sinclair, were notably poor.

Stuart Armstrong had sent the hosts in front in the 35th minute, with a terrific left-foot shot after Jason Holt had gifted possession to Celtic. Earlier, Martyn Waghorn passed up a glorious chance to give Rangers the lead.

Celtic didn’t build on their advantage. Armstrong twice watched efforts saved by Wes Foderingham before Waghorn was again wasteful. Holt then served notice of growing Rangers confidence with a curling shot which flew only narrowly wide of the upright.

Hill was to prove Rangers’ unlikely saviour after Gordon’s excellent stop from Hyndman. There was time for a strong Celtic penalty claim, Leigh Griffiths toppling under Hill’s challenge; if that matter was hotly disputed, the outcome of the match seemed perfectly fair.

(Guardian service)