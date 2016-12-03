Claims Ronaldo and Mourinho involved in ‘tax evasion’ denied

A soccer agency has denied that its clients including Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are involved in any tax evasion.

The denial by Gestifute comes after a media consortium reported that the two had used tax havens to handle tens of millions of euro in earnings.

A group of 12 European news outlets on Friday began publishing the results of months of investigations into a vast trove of more than 18 million financial documents, obtained by the German magazine Der Spiegel and dubbed the “Football Leaks”.

“Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho are fully compliant with their tax obligations with the Spanish and British tax authorities,” Gestifute said in a statement.

“Any insinuation or accusation made to Cristiano Ronaldo or Jose Mourinho over the commission of a tax offence will be reported to the legal authorities and prosecuted.”

Earlier this week, a German MEP accused Ireland of “tax dumping” amid claims Ronaldo had used an Irish company for many of his commercial contracts, instead of a company in higher-tax Spain.

The European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) consortium, which includes Britain’s Sunday Times, Portugal’s Expresso and Spain’s El Mundo, intends to release details of its findings over the next three weeks.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the accusations.

Spanish prosecutors did not respond to requests for comment; nor did Real Madrid, Ronaldo’s present and Mourinho’s former club. Mourinho’s new employer, Manchester United, said the allegations predated his arrival there and that it would have no comment.

One of the publications, the French investigative portal Mediapart, said Ronaldo and his Portuguese compatriot Mourinho had benefited from a tax optimisation system developed by their agent Jorge Mendes, who owns Gestifute.

Mediapart said the system Gestifute employed for its various clients, using a network of offshore accounts and companies, represented a total potential loss to tax authorities of at least 185 million euros.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its statement, Gestifute said that “neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Jose Mourinho have ever been involved in legal proceedings regarding the commission of a tax offense”.

Reuters