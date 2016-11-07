Chris Shields wins soccer writers’ award for October

Chris Shields has become the fifth Dundalk player this season to be named as the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland/Airtricity Player of the Month with the midfielder picking up the prize for October.

Shields, who has been a key figure since Stephen Kenny’s arrival at Oriel Park despite his relatively low profile joins team-mates Daryl Horgan, Ronan Finn, David McMillan and Robbie Benson in winning the award over the course of 2016. He finished ahead of Finn and Andy Boyle in this month’s poll.

“It’s brilliant, I’m delighted for him,” said Kenny.

“Our supporters can relate to Chris Shields, fellas who give everything of themselves. Chris would play on one leg. He just wants to play. If he’s bruised or battered he just wants to play. What you see is what you get. He’s a very good footballer as well.”