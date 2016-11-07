Chris Shields wins soccer writers’ award for October

Dundalk midfielder played a key role in the side’s retention of their league title

Emmet Malone

Chris Shields of Dundalk who was presented with the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month Award for October 2016 at Oriel Park. Photograph: David Maher/Sportsfile

Chris Shields of Dundalk who was presented with the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month Award for October 2016 at Oriel Park. Photograph: David Maher/Sportsfile

 

Chris Shields has become the fifth Dundalk player this season to be named as the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland/Airtricity Player of the Month with the midfielder picking up the prize for October.

  Shields, who has been a key figure since Stephen Kenny’s arrival at Oriel Park despite his relatively low profile joins team-mates Daryl Horgan, Ronan Finn, David McMillan and Robbie Benson in winning the award over the course of 2016. He finished ahead of Finn and Andy Boyle in this month’s poll.

 “It’s brilliant, I’m delighted for him,” said Kenny.

“Our supporters can relate to Chris Shields, fellas who give everything of themselves. Chris would play on one leg. He just wants to play. If he’s bruised or battered he just wants to play. What you see is what you get. He’s a very good footballer as well.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.