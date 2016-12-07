Uefa begin investigation into Celtic after crowd trouble
Fans let off fireworks and there were disturbances as Scottish side drew with City
Fans react in the south stand during the Uefa Champions League Group C match between Manchester City and Celtic held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo: Peter Powell/PA
UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Celtic for the behaviour of their supporters during Tuesday’s Champions League game at Manchester City.
The Scottish champions face charges from European football’s governing body for setting off fireworks and “crowd disturbances” at the Etihad Stadium.
The game, a dead rubber with City already assured of qualification for the knock-out stages and Celtic unable to advance, finished 1-1.
This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on February 23rd, 2017.