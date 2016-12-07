Uefa begin investigation into Celtic after crowd trouble

UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against Celtic for the behaviour of their supporters during Tuesday’s Champions League game at Manchester City.

The Scottish champions face charges from European football’s governing body for setting off fireworks and “crowd disturbances” at the Etihad Stadium.

The game, a dead rubber with City already assured of qualification for the knock-out stages and Celtic unable to advance, finished 1-1.

This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on February 23rd, 2017.