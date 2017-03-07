The Twitter reaction to Arsenal’s Champions League embarrassment

Arsenal crashed out at the last 16 stage of the Champions League on Tuesday with a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

It’s the seventh year in a row that the Gunners have been knocked out at this stage and heaps yet more pressure on Arsene Wenger.

Protests held before the game calling for the manager to resign were also seen inside the ground as the Germans racked up the goals and that anger was certainly seen on Twitter.

10-2 agg. Vidal again. 10-2. Kroenke needs to get a grip of a club in crisis. 10-2. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 7, 2017

There will be a minute silence on Twitter tomorrow morning at 10:02 where we take a moment to think of all the poor Arsenal fans out there. Bayern Munich double up to complete utter Arsenal humiliation — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

If Arsenal fans wait until the final whistle they should miss the traffic. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2017

Arsenal vs. Bayern.



With Koscielny on the pitch: 102 mins, 1 goals conceded.



Without Koscielny on the pitch: 78 mins, 9 goals conceded. pic.twitter.com/ddqAwZtE3E — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2017

Keown sounds like there's been a death in the family and Sanchez is smirking on the bench. What a night. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) March 7, 2017

Arsène when asked what needs to change at Arsenal: "I think the club's in great shape. What needs to change is the result in the next game." pic.twitter.com/AMsAXTXndD — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) March 7, 2017

Alexis Sanchez is a weasel. — Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) March 7, 2017

Remember this is Bayern Munich before they sign Seamus Coleman