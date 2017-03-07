The Twitter reaction to Arsenal’s Champions League embarrassment
There was a lot of anger around and a lot of ill-feeling towards Arsene Wenger
Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi reacts after conceding to Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 second leg clash. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA
Arsenal crashed out at the last 16 stage of the Champions League on Tuesday with a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.
It’s the seventh year in a row that the Gunners have been knocked out at this stage and heaps yet more pressure on Arsene Wenger.
Protests held before the game calling for the manager to resign were also seen inside the ground as the Germans racked up the goals and that anger was certainly seen on Twitter.
10-2 agg. Vidal again. 10-2. Kroenke needs to get a grip of a club in crisis. 10-2.— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 7, 2017
There will be a minute silence on Twitter tomorrow morning at 10:02 where we take a moment to think of all the poor Arsenal fans out there.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017
If Arsenal fans wait until the final whistle they should miss the traffic.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2017
Arsenal vs. Bayern.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2017
With Koscielny on the pitch: 102 mins, 1 goals conceded.
Without Koscielny on the pitch: 78 mins, 9 goals conceded. pic.twitter.com/ddqAwZtE3E
2-10.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017
A pathetic, soul-wrenching, heart-ripping, guts-destroying, humiliating train wreck.
Go, Arsene, for God's sake.#WengerOUT #afc
Keown sounds like there's been a death in the family and Sanchez is smirking on the bench. What a night.— Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) March 7, 2017
Arsène when asked what needs to change at Arsenal: "I think the club's in great shape. What needs to change is the result in the next game." pic.twitter.com/AMsAXTXndD— Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) March 7, 2017
Alexis Sanchez is a weasel.— Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) March 7, 2017
Remember this is Bayern Munich before they sign Seamus Coleman
Not the best night, I have to admit, for we dwindling band of Wenger loyalists— Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) March 7, 2017
What time is it? Yep, it's ten to! 🔥 #UCL #ARSFCB pic.twitter.com/T2lDkvivkS— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 7, 2017