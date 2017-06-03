Ronaldo leads Real Madrid to 12th European Cup title

Spanish giants become first club to retain title in Champions League era with comfortable win over Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second and Real Madrid’s third goal past Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during the Champions League Final in Cardiff. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second and Real Madrid’s third goal past Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during the Champions League Final in Cardiff. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Real Madrid 4 Juventus 1

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helped Real Madrid retain the Champions League in surprisingly comprehensive fashion, wrapping up a historic 12th continental crown by overcoming Juventus in a memorable Cardiff showdown.

The long, arduous journey to European glory culminated under the roof in Wales, where Zinedine Zidane’s men showed their killer instinct to win the title for the third time in four seasons.

Juventus started the brighter and Mario Mandzukic’s overhead kick will live long in the memory, but Ronaldo’s brace along with efforts from Casemiro and Marco Asensio left Real celebrating a surprisingly comfortable 4-1 win.

Juventus conceded more in Cardiff than the rest of their continental run combined, seeing them slump to a fifth straight final defeat as Madrid became the first side in the Champions League era to retain the trophy.

It was a chastening end to a night the Bianconeri had started superbly.

After Ronaldo opened the scoring by turning home Real’s first shot on goal, Mandzukic scored a sublime overhead kick – surely one of the greatest ever goals ever to grace this stage.

But Juventus’ dreams of a first Champions League title in 21 years ended in heartbreak as Madrid upped the ante, regaining their lead as Casemiro’s 30-yard drive flew home via a deflection.

Matters were quickly compounded as Ronaldo turned home at the near post to take his goal tally for club and country to 600.

Gareth Bale came on late in his hometown final and soon saw Real captain Sergio Ramos’s theatrical reaction earning substitute Juan Cuadrado a second booking, with Asensio compounding matters at the death.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.