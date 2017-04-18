Robert Lewandowski’s return gives Bayern Munich hope

Real Madrid know the return of Robert Lewandowski to the Bayern Munich side would make what looks on paper a straightforward Champions League task a whole lot more complicated.

Madrid go into the second leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday boasting a 2-1 lead from the away leg, leaving the Germans with a mountain to climb.

The visitors need to score at least twice to progress and, given no team has been able to stop Madrid from scoring this season and the fact Zinedine Zidane’s men are averaging almost three goals a game this season, in all likelihood more than that. But the likely return of Lewandowski from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Allianz Arena clash makes such a scenario eminently possible.

The Poland striker, who has 15 goals in his last 11 club games, faced a fitness last night, but has already all but declared himself fit.

“Lewandowski is a real number nine and a bonus for Bayern,” Madrid coach Zidane said at a press conference.

The striker trained with the team with no problems yesterday, saying afterwards that he was “fine”.

Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti does have concerns at the back, though, with Javi Martinez suspended following his red card in the first leg and Mats Hummels (ankle) and Jerome Boateng (thigh) facing late fitness tests.

The match comes five days before a Clasico that could go a long way to deciding the outcome of the Liga title race, with Madrid boasting a three- point lead over Barcelona, with a game in hand. But Zidane urged his team to spare no effort to seal their last-four spot in Europe.

“We will go out to win the game and we’ll not gamble,” he said. “The first leg has already been played and we know the problems Bayern will create; they’ll make it difficult until the referee blows for full time.”

Madrid will be without Gareth Bale with a calf problem picked up in the first leg.