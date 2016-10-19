Riyad Mahrez maintains European momentum for Leicester

League champions put domestic struggles behind them and edge in on knockout stages

Updated: about an hour ago
Stuart James at King Power Stadium

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez evades FC Copenhagen’s William Kvist. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez evades FC Copenhagen’s William Kvist. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

Leicester 1 FC Copenhagen 0

There may be questions to answer when it comes to their domestic form, but everything seems to fall into place for Leicester City when the Champions League anthem is played. Riyad Mahrez has taken to Europe’s premier club competition better than anyone in a Leicester shirt and it was wonderful skill that provided the defining moment. A lovely flick with his heel, after being teed up by Islam Slimani, his Algerian team-mate, took Mahrez’s tally to three in the Champions League.

Kasper Schmeichel came to their rescue in the 90th minute. Andreas Cornelius’s right-footed shot from 12 yards seemed to be arrowing towards the bottom corner only for Schmeichel to stretch out a hand and superbly claw the ball away.

Leicester badly needed a goal to settle them and that breakthrough arrived at just the right time, shortly before the interval. Moving infield, Christian Fuchs found Danny Drinkwater, who shifted the ball on to Jamie Vardy, wide on the left. The England international floated a cross towards the back post, where Slimani climbed highest to head back across goal. Mahrez darted in front of the central defender and expertly steered the ball home on the volley with a brilliant flick from just inside the six-yard box.

Leicester chances

Mahrez and Slimani were two of four changes made to the Leicester side that lost heavily at Chelsea on Saturday. Andy King and Danny Simpson also came back into the starting XI.

Leicester were fortunate not to concede within minutes of taking the lead. Andreas Cornelius should have equalised in the 44th minute. The striker got away from Robert Huth far too easily but his header flashed narrowly wide. Schmeichel had to be alert to block Federico Santander’s close-range attempt in the opening minutes, Youssef Toutouh’s shot skimmed the roof of the net and at times an alarming alarming amount of space opened up for the Copenhagen full-backs, both of whom liked to get forward.

Leicester started the second half brighter and in search of the goal that would put the game to bed, and Mahrez, their most dangerous player, came close on the hour-mark. Gliding across the penalty area, the winger passed up the chance to play in Slimani and instead drilled a left-footed shot that Erik Johansson blocked. Slimani was unlucky to have a goal ruled out for offside, when he dispatched Marc Albrighton’s cross at the second attempt.

Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.