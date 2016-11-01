PSG, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid all seal qualification

Thomas Meunier’s late free kick puts French side through; Antoine Griezmann nets twice in Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann celebrates with his team-mate Diego Godin after scoring the winning goal during the Champions League Group D against FK Rostov at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. Photograph: Javier Lizon/EPA

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann celebrates with his team-mate Diego Godin after scoring the winning goal during the Champions League Group D against FK Rostov at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. Photograph: Javier Lizon/EPA

 

Paris St Germain joined Arsenal in progressing from Group A, while Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich also took three points to seal the top two spots in Group D.

PSG defeated a plucky Basle 2-1 when Thomas Meunier hit a technically beautiful 20-yard volley in the closing seconds.

His shot had earlier been steered home by Blaise Matuidi before Luca Zuffi produced a brilliant long-range response that dipped under the crossbar after clearing the goalkeeper.

The Swiss side had gone down to 10 men at that stage, with two late cautions for Sergey Die.

Atletico left it late at the Vicente Calderon, Antoine Griezmann firing home his second goal in the third minute of stoppage time to see off battling Rostov 2-1.

The Frenchman had opened the scoring inside half an hour but Sardar Azmoun’s equaliser looked to have salvaged a point for the Russians.

Bayern came from behind to win by the same scoreline at PSV Eindhoven.

The Eredivisie side came out confidently and took the lead through Santiago Arias but they could not contain Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international scored a penalty, added a second from open play and also rattled the frame of the goal on three separate occasions.

Benfica moved top of Group of B, Eduardo Salvio earning a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev from the penalty spot.

Junior Moraes had the chance to level from the spot but Ederson made the save.

Besiktas held visiting Napoli, Ricardo Quaresma’s 79th minute penalty giving the Turkish side a lead for just three minutes before Marek Hamsik struck.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.