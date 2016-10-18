Pep Guardiola is not the only link between Barcelona and Manchester City

A number of Manchester City personnel face a reunion with former club Barcelona as the two sides meet at the Nou Camp in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here is a look at City’s Barcelona connections.

Pep Guardiola

City’s new manager is a revered figure at the Nou Camp having enjoyed a highly decorated playing career there and an even more illustrious spell in charge of the team. As a player Guardiola won six league titles and helped the club to their first European Cup win in 1992, featuring alongside their current manager Luis Enrique. He bettered that in his glittering four-year stint as coach, with two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles among 14 trophies won.

Claudio Bravo

The Chile international goalkeeper was immediately installed as City’s first choice after joining the club from Barca in a £13.75million deal in August, controversially ousting long-time number one Joe Hart. The 33-year-old made 75 appearances for Barca between 2014 and 2016, although he did not represent them once in the Champions League.

Nolito

Another of City’s summer signings, the Spain forward began his professional career under Guardiola’s guidance at Barcelona B. He was unable to command a first-team place but flourished during a spell at Celta Vigo and even turned down the chance to rejoin Barca this summer to link up with Guardiola at City.

Yaya Toure

The midfielder at the heart of all City’s successes since joining the club from Barca in 2010 is now an isolated figure at the club following a row between his outspoken agent, Dimitri Seluk, and Guardiola. Guardiola, who did not regularly find a place for Toure in his team when the pair were at Barcelona, had shown little inclination to pick him anyway.

Ferran Soriano

The City chief executive held senior administrative positions at Barca from 2003-08 and oversaw huge growth in the Catalan club’s commercial performance. He is now guiding City on a similar path having overseen a transformation of off-field activities, stadium expansion and construction of a remarkable new training complex.

Txiki Begiristain

The former Barca player and team-mate of Guardiola’s went on to become director of football at the Nou Camp under Soriano, playing a key role in player recruitment from 2003-10. He was also influential in Guardiola’s appointment, a role he reprised after taking up an equivalent position at City.

Mikel Arteta

The former Arsenal, Everton and Rangers midfielder, who joined City’s coaching staff this summer, played as a junior at Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain at the age of 18.

Domenec Torrent

Torrent is a trusted assistant coach who has worked alongside Guardiola since joining his backroom staff at Barcelona B in 2008. The former Girona manager, a grandson of a former Barcelona player, also had roles under Guardiola with the Barca senior side and Bayern Munich.

Carles Planchart

The performance analyst is renowned for his attention to detail and has worked with Guardiola at all his clubs since 2007.

Lorenzo Buenaventura

The fitness coach was recruited by Guardiola at Barcelona in 2008 and also worked under the City boss at Bayern.

Manel Estiarte

One of Spain’s greatest-ever water polo players and an Olympic gold medallist, Estiarte is a long-time friend, personal assistant and mentor to Guardiola. Guardiola has tapped into his sporting knowledge at both Barca and Bayern and he brought him to City as head of player support and protocol.

Rodolfo Borrell

Another of Guardiola’s assistant coaches who has stepped up from a role as technical director at City’s Academy. He previously worked at Barcelona, helping nurture the likes of Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta as youngsters before being brought to England by then Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez in 2009.