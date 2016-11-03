Mourinho rounds on players after Fenerbahce defeat

‘Football is not just about quality, it’s about effort, commitment, playing the limits and giving everything’

Manchester United’smanager Jose Mourinho: “After their second goal we had a reaction, probably we could have got a different result but we didn’t deserve more.”

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho said Fenerbahce fully deserved their Europa League victory and accused his players of treating the match like a “summer friendly” at the outset.

Moussa Sow’s brilliant overhead kick saw shell-shocked United trailing inside two minutes at an intimidating Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and Jeremain Lens’ unstoppable free-kick just before the hour put Fenerbache 2-0 up.

United pulled a goal back late on with a fine Wayne Rooney strike but could not find an equaliser as they slipped to third in Group A.

Mourinho pulled no punches in his post-match assessment, telling BT Sport: “I think they (Fenerbahce) deserved to win, football is not just about quality, it’s about effort, commitment, playing the limits and giving everything.

“A team that concedes a goal after two minutes is a team that is not ready, is a team that is not mentally prepared, not focused, not concentrated, and in an atmosphere like this (it) gives an advantage to an opponent (and) is where they want to be.

“Then they defend, then the counter-attack, then they stop the game, then they simulate free-kicks, then they put pressure on the referee’s decisions...But it’s their game, and this is out fault that we let them be in that situation.

“After their second goal we had a reaction, probably we could have got a different result but we didn’t deserve more.”

Expanding on United’s poor start, Mourinho said: “Our problem started in our global attitude. They were playing the Champions League final and we were playing a summer friendly. That is the reality of the way the game started.”

