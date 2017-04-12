Marc Bartra doing ‘much better’ after wrist surgery

Borussia Dortmund defender was injured after explosions shattered windows in team bus

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra underwent surgery on a wrist injury after the team bus was targeted by explosions on Tuesday night. Photograph: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra underwent surgery on a wrist injury after the team bus was targeted by explosions on Tuesday night. Photograph: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

 

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra said he is “doing much better” after suffering a wrist and arm injury when the team bus was attacked with explosives on Tuesday shortly before the start of the Champions League clash with Monaco.

Bartra, who joined Dortmund for €8 million from Barcelona at the start of the season, was operated on for a broken wrist and shrapnel in his arm.

“Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better,” the 26-year-old Spanish international wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying photo showed Bartra bandaged up most of his right arm and around his left wrist. He was giving the thumbs-up sign.

“Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match!”

The match is rescheduled for 6.45pm local time (5.45pm Irish time) on Wednesday at Dortmund’s Signa Iduna Park.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.