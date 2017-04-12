Marc Bartra doing ‘much better’ after wrist surgery

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra said he is “doing much better” after suffering a wrist and arm injury when the team bus was attacked with explosives on Tuesday shortly before the start of the Champions League clash with Monaco.

Bartra, who joined Dortmund for €8 million from Barcelona at the start of the season, was operated on for a broken wrist and shrapnel in his arm.

“Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better,” the 26-year-old Spanish international wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying photo showed Bartra bandaged up most of his right arm and around his left wrist. He was giving the thumbs-up sign.

“Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match!”

The match is rescheduled for 6.45pm local time (5.45pm Irish time) on Wednesday at Dortmund’s Signa Iduna Park.