Marc Bartra doing ‘much better’ after wrist surgery
Borussia Dortmund defender was injured after explosions shattered windows in team bus
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra underwent surgery on a wrist injury after the team bus was targeted by explosions on Tuesday night. Photograph: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra said he is “doing much better” after suffering a wrist and arm injury when the team bus was attacked with explosives on Tuesday shortly before the start of the Champions League clash with Monaco.
Bartra, who joined Dortmund for €8 million from Barcelona at the start of the season, was operated on for a broken wrist and shrapnel in his arm.
Hola a todos! Como veis ya estoy mucho mejor, muchas gracias a todo el mundo por los mensajes de apoyo! Toda mi fuerza a mis compañeros, afición y todo el @bvb09 el partido de esta noche! #HejaBVB Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight's match! #HejaBVB
“Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better,” the 26-year-old Spanish international wrote on Instagram.
The accompanying photo showed Bartra bandaged up most of his right arm and around his left wrist. He was giving the thumbs-up sign.
“Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match!”
The match is rescheduled for 6.45pm local time (5.45pm Irish time) on Wednesday at Dortmund’s Signa Iduna Park.