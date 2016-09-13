Manchester City’s Champions League match called off
Rain forces postponement of meeting with German side Borussia Mönchengladbach at Etihad Stadium
Referee Bjorn Kuipers kicks a ball on the waterlogged pitch at the Etihad Stadium before the Champions League game between Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach was abandoned. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Manchester City’s Champions League Group C opener against Borussia Mönchengladbach has been postponed following a torrential thunderstorm.
Heavy rain saturated the pitch at the Etihad Stadium in the two hours before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off.
Referee Bjorn Kuipers and officials inspected the surface at about 6.55pm and a decision to postpone was communicated around 30 minutes later.
City themselves announced the news via Twitter.
“Tonight’s #UCL match between #mcfc and borussia_en has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions,” a statement read.
Although the stadium was largely empty at the time, with most City fans having decided against entering, a number of Mönchengladbach supporters, who had taken their positions, booed a public announcement.