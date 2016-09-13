Manchester City’s Champions League match called off

Rain forces postponement of meeting with German side Borussia Mönchengladbach at Etihad Stadium

Referee Bjorn Kuipers kicks a ball on the waterlogged pitch at the Etihad Stadium before the Champions League game between Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach was abandoned. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Referee Bjorn Kuipers kicks a ball on the waterlogged pitch at the Etihad Stadium before the Champions League game between Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach was abandoned. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

 

Manchester City’s Champions League Group C opener against Borussia Mönchengladbach has been postponed following a torrential thunderstorm.

Heavy rain saturated the pitch at the Etihad Stadium in the two hours before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers and officials inspected the surface at about 6.55pm and a decision to postpone was communicated around 30 minutes later.

City themselves announced the news via Twitter.

“Tonight’s #UCL match between #mcfc and borussia_en has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions,” a statement read.

Although the stadium was largely empty at the time, with most City fans having decided against entering, a number of Mönchengladbach supporters, who had taken their positions, booed a public announcement.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.