Manchester City’s Champions League match called off

Manchester City’s Champions League Group C opener against Borussia Mönchengladbach has been postponed following a torrential thunderstorm.

Heavy rain saturated the pitch at the Etihad Stadium in the two hours before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers and officials inspected the surface at about 6.55pm and a decision to postpone was communicated around 30 minutes later.

City themselves announced the news via Twitter.

“Tonight’s #UCL match between #mcfc and borussia_en has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions,” a statement read.

Although the stadium was largely empty at the time, with most City fans having decided against entering, a number of Mönchengladbach supporters, who had taken their positions, booed a public announcement.