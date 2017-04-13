Leicester working to establish ‘full facts’ of fan violence in Madrid

Spanish police reportedly said eight Leicester fans were arrested for ‘causing a mess’

Leicester City fans prior to their Uefa Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Vicente Calderon. Photograph: Getty Images

Leicester City fans prior to their Uefa Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Vicente Calderon. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Leicester are working with Uefa and local authorities to establish the “full facts” of disturbances involving their fans in Madrid.

Travelling supporters were involved in clashes with police on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Foxes’ 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

A Leicester spokesman said: “We are working with Uefa and the local authorities to establish the full facts of what took place and the reasons for the police response.

“We will also be liaising with travelling supporters before deciding on any course of action.”

Fans claimed police used tear gas and rubber bullets against them as tensions boiled over in Spain but accused the authorities of being overzealous.

Social media videos show a blue smoke bomb was let off while objects were also thrown at police in the Plaza Mayor on Wednesday, where Leicester supporters had congregated.

Emma Chetwynd from Tamworth alleged: “We did scarper out quite quickly when the police decided to throw rubber bullets at us. It was provoked but it did get a bit tasty so we left.

“There were five or six big bangs and everyone was saying it was rubber bullets but we left quite quickly.

“It started with a bit of trouble from our fans but they (police) didn’t need an excuse to blast in. It’s any excuse — it’s hard to say — but any excuse and they’ll come in.

“A few people we saw who haven’t been causing trouble have tried to talk to them but they were rudely brushed away.”

Before fresh trouble on Wednesday Spanish police reportedly said eight Leicester fans were arrested for “causing a mess” on Tuesday night.

Clive Langley, who travelled with son Paul, was in the Plaza minutes before the incident on Wednesday and felt the tension was building, alleging that tear gas was used.

He said: “I could see what was about to happen so I said ‘let’s go and get something to eat’. Sure enough about 10 minutes later it was tear gas and ‘whack, whack whack’. We didn’t see rubber bullets but certainly tear gas.”

However, another Leicester fan, Rak Singh from Oadby, felt any trouble was blown out of proportion.

He said: “They come in and clear out but nothing was happening.

“It wasn’t as bad as people make it. If the police come and rush in you’re going to run out and make it look bad. It was provoking the situation for no reason.”

Leicester’s official ticket allocation was around 2,800 although estimates of how many fans actually travelled ranged from 4,000 to 10,000.

Some away fans did buy tickets in the home ends of the Vicente Calderon while Atletico also had a neutral zone at the stadium.

The Foxes lost 1-0 thanks to a controversial Antoine Griezmann penalty, after referee Jonas Eriksson awarded a spot-kick despite Griezmann being fouled by Marc Albrighton outside the area.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.