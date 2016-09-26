Leicester need better case for their defence against Porto

Claudio Ranieri wants a better reaction from City players after conceding goals

Stuart James

Claudio Ranieri has concerns about his side Leicester City surrendering too many goals this season. Photograph: Getty.

Claudio Ranieri has concerns about his side Leicester City surrendering too many goals this season. Photograph: Getty.

 

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

GROUP G

Leicester City v FC Porto

King Power Stadium, 7.45pm

TV3, BT Sport 2

It was a funny occasion at the King Power Stadium as Claudio Ranieri went from reflecting on where things are going wrong for Leicester City in defence this season to looking forward to “continuing the fairytale” in one of the most historic games in the club’s history.

In the middle of it all a photograph of Emile Heskey slid off the wall as television crews jostled for position on a platform that was never built with Champions League press conferences in mind.

More interest

For a reminder of how far Leicester have come it is almost eight years ago to the day since the Midlands club, then in League One, hosted Lincoln at the same venue and won on penalties in front of a crowd of 8,046 to reach the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Northern Section quarter finals. Porto’s visit for Leicester’s first Champions League home match has generated rather more interest.

Yet the spotlight is also shining on Leicester for another reason. The season is only six Premier League matches old but Ranieri’s side have already endured as many defeats (three) as they did in the whole of their title-winning campaign. The champions have also shipped 11 goals, which is as many as Leicester conceded between the end of December and the final game of last season.

Ranieri did not hide his disappointment with the results and Leicester’s defending. “Of course it’s a concern,” the Leicester manager said. “Last season everything was perfect. This season, no – the first chance the opponents have, they score. I’m not happy when my teams don’t react. We can concede a goal, but I want to see us react every time.

“I spoke to them [the players] and I am very sure they understood it all. Of course we can concede a goal, but I want to see my team continue to play.”

Hosting Porto offers an opportunity to rebuild confidence and, on the back of City’s 3-0 win against Club Brugge a fortnight ago, take a step towards the Champions League knockout stages.

Porto will also not welcome the sight of Islam Slimani leading the line for the Foxes. Slimani, Leicester’s €33.5 million record signing, has scored five goals in his previous three matches against Porto, all of them in 2016 and the most recent coming in Sporting Lisbon’s 2-1 victory last month. Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.