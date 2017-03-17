Leicester City draw La Liga giants in Champions League quarter-finals

Leicester will play Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Foxes will continue their remarkable run by travelling to the Spanish capital for the first leg in the week beginning April 10th, with the second match taking place the following week.

Leicester are England’s sole representatives following the elimination in the last 16 of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Craig Shakespeare’s side secured their unexpected progress with a 2-0 second-leg victory over Sevilla, while Atletico defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere reigning champions Real Madrid play Bayern Munich, while Barcelona and Juventus is another mouth-watering tie. Borussia Dortmund take on Monaco, who knocked out Manchester City in the round of 16.

Champions League quater-finals:

Atletico Madrid v Leicester

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona

Ties to be played April 11/12th and 18/19th