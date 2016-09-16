Legia Warsaw charged after masked fans attack Borussia Dortmund end

Organised minority tried to attack away fans and used pepper spray against security staff

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Fans of Legia Warsaw during the heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Photograph: Piotr Hawalej/Bongarts/Getty Images

Fans of Legia Warsaw during the heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Photograph: Piotr Hawalej/Bongarts/Getty Images

 

Uefa has charged Legia Warsaw with six offences after crowd trouble marred the Polish club’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The match, Legia’s first at this stage of Europe’s premier club competition for 20 years, ended with a thumping 6-0 scoreline for the German visitors, but the disappointment of defeat has been compounded by the disgraceful scenes at the Polish Army Stadium.

A small but organised minority in the 28,000-strong crowd tried to attack the away fans, covering their faces and using pepper spray against security staff.

There was also widespread use of fireworks, objects thrown and allegations of racism, although Legia issued a statement on the club website on Thursday to apologise for their fans’ behaviour but deny that the chants were anti-semitic.

The club, however, has promised “strict consequences” for those Legia fans who “disrupted public order”.

The charges Legia face relate to crowd disturbances, fireworks, throwing object, insufficient organisation, racist behaviour and blocking stairways. Uefa has also charged Dortmund for their fans’ use of fireworks and throwing objects.

Uefa said the cases would be dealt with by its control, ethics and disciplinary panel on September 28th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.