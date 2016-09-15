Kiev’s Olympic Stadium to hold 2018 Champions League final

First time Ukraine will host competition’s showpiece

The Olympics Stadium in Kiev will host the 2018 Champions League final. Photograph: Getty

Kiev’s Olympic Stadium will host the 2018 Champions League final, the Ukrainian football federation has announced.

The stadium was the venue for the Euro 2012 final where Spain beat Italy 4-0.

Uefa’s executive committee met on Thursday morning to discuss the matter, but a spokesman for European football’s governing body could not confirm if the Ukrainian federation’s announcement was correct.

It would be the first time Ukraine has hosted a European Cup or Champions League final in the competition’s history.

Uefa later confirmed that Kiev will host the Champions League final on May 26, 2018, while also announcing that Tallinn’s Lillekula stadium will be the venue for that year’s UEFA Super Cup, to be played on August 18th.

A Uefa statement added that a decision regarding the 2018 Europa League final will be made at a later stage.

