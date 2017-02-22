Is Man City 5 Monaco 3 the Champions League’s most exciting ever game?

Juventus 2-3 Man Utd (1999 semi-final second leg):

The Roy Keane semi-final. The Manchester United captain gave a masterclass to inspire his team to a 3-2 comeback victory, and a place in the Champions League final. A game which his first-half yellow card ruled him out of even featuring in.

Nevertheless, the Irishman selflessly covered every blade of grass as United came from two goals down to seal a 4-3 aggregate win in Turin.

Man Utd 4-3 Real Madrid (2003 quarter-final second leg):

If 1999’s semi-final was all about Roy Keane, this famous Old Trafford night was all about Ronaldo.

The Brazilian striker bagged a hat-trick, which ultimately made Manchester United’s highly entertaining victory worthless, and earned him a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Chelsea 4-2 Barcelona (2004 last-16 second leg):

This game was a rollercoaster from start to finish. José Mourinho’s team abandoned their careful approach and rushed into a three goal lead.

Within 18 minutes Barca’s 2-1 first-leg lead had been turned, with Irish winger Damien Duff among the goals for the London club.

A certain Brazilian however would put his team back in the driving seat with two goals in 20 minutes - Ronaldinho with a penalty and a beauty from distance.

All before Chelsea captain John Terry delivered one final twist, with a trademark header in the final quarter.

Liverpool 3-3 Milan - Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties (2005 final):

Probably the greatest ever Champions League encounter. Three goals down against the Kaka-inspired favourites - Liverpool drew level thanks to Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso’s second-half efforts. Before Jerzy Dudek proved the hero in extra time and the penalty shootout.

Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool (2009 quarter-final second leg):

Chelsea’s 3-1 first leg win had put one foot firmly in the last four, however Liverpool threw everything at the return leg to set up a quite remarkable encounter.

Dirk Kuyt’s headed goal with seven minutes of normal time remaining left Liverpool one goal away from progression on the away goals rule.

However it was Frank Lampard who popped up with the eighth goal of the night to end the drama.

Bayern Munich 2 Inter Milan 3 (2011 last 16-second leg)

Goran Pandev’s 88th winner sent the reigning champions into the quarter-finals after a dramatic encounter in Germany.

His late strike was enough to see Inter through on away goals , having trailed 3-1 on aggregate at the interval.

Bayern Munich 4 Juventus 2 (2016 last-16, second leg):

Bayern had let a 2-0 first leg lead slip, and they seemed destined to pay the price as they trailed by two goals within a half hour in the second leg.

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller though struck late on to force extra time. And with the momentum and home crowd behind them, Bayern pushed on and sealed it with two more goals.