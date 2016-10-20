‘I have to blame myself’ - Kolo Toure assesses Celtic defeat

Kolo Toure took the blame for Celtic’s 2-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on a damaging night for the Hoops’ Champions League hopes.

The veteran defender was guilty of giving away cheap possession before both goals from Lars Stindl and Andre Hahn, which sealed victory for the impressive German visitors.

“In that kind of competition you can’t afford that kind of mistake. I have to blame myself,” an honest Toure said in an interview with BT Sport.

“It was a simple action to just put the ball to the side, but I like to play.

“(I was) over-confident for the first goal, and second goal the same thing.

“I don’t like to make mistakes. The game is very fast and you have to concentrate for 90 minutes.”

Skipper Scott Brown played down the significance of Toure’s errors, saying“: ”Everyone makes mistakes. The gaffer wants us to play out from the back and that’s the way it should be.

“We’re always going to make mistakes — in the SPL we can get away with it but not tonight.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers also refused to blame Toure, who has otherwise impressed since making the move to Celtic Park in the summer.

“He’s a top professional, Kolo,” he said.

“When you’re asking players to play at times that happens. There’s no blame attached to him there.”

Celtic now sit bottom of the group and Rodgers admitted his side had been well beaten.

“They’re a very good side. They were just sharper than us,” he said.

“I can’t complain about my players, they gave everything. You don’t want to gift anything and we probably gifted two goals away.

“The best team won.”